Come clear, ensure security of contesting candidates: Cong tells Govt

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
State unit of Congress on Friday expressed concern over the killing of two NC workers in Srinagar—asking government to come clear over the incident and ensure security of contesting candidates.
"We have already cautioned the government about these incidents and one such incident is visible in front of them," said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, GA Mir.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mir said, if this incident was related to the upcoming elections then it is a sensitive and serious issue.
"It is the duty of Centre and state government to take preventive measures to stop such incidents. Out of 624 seats, around 125 seats for the ULB elections were lying vacant as there was no one coming forward to file the nominations. Seats were lying vacant due to lack of security. It is a great concern and government should take cognizance of it," said Mir. He blamed state and centre for miserably failing to ensure the congenial atmosphere in the valley.
"Time and again we have raised the issue of security and conducive atmosphere in the valley. They can't escape from their responsibilities in the valley,” Mir said.