Combing operation called off after 24 hrs in Shopian village

August 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A combing operation, which was launched yesterday evening in Baderhama village of South Kashmir's Shopian district was closed after lasting for 24 hours.

A police official said that a joint combing operation by army's 23 Para, central reserve police force and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police were launched in apple orchards surrounding Badherma yesterday around 6:30 pm after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants there. He said that a swathe of apple orchards was searched for militants.

A search party which was approaching a particular spot came under militant fire, the police official said. He said that the fire was returned leading to an exchange between two sides. "The initial exchange of fire lasted for several minutes after which militants fled from the spot," he said.

He said that the combing operation was tightened and searches for hiding militants were extended to Zawoora and Digama villages but no militant was found. The operation was closed around on 6: 20 pm on Thursday, he said. After the initial exchange of gunfire between militants and government forces mobile internet was snapped in Shopian district.