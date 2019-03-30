Combating drug menace shared concern for Govt, society: Advisor Ganai

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Khrshid Ahmad Ganai on Friday said that combating drug menace and saving youth from its impact was a shared concern for the society.

Addressing an inaugural function of ‘Substance Abuse Awareness Campaign’ in Srinagar, the Advisor said that Jammu and Kashmir, especially the civil society and educational institutions should step up efforts to defeat drug peddling and the menace that has engulfed the State.

The programme was organized by Jammu & Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (JKSHRC) in collaboration with Directorate of School, Education, Jammu and Kashmir Government. (DSEK)

“We have to look for the remedy to this problem. We have to understand this grave problem in order to address it better way,” Ganai said. “You have to understand the problem in order to find the solutions and I think time has come before it is too late for all of us,” he added.

Among others, the programme was attended by Joint Director, DSEK, Abid Hussain, Chief Accounts Officer, Irfan Ahmad, CEOs, Principals of various schools and other officials of the directorate.

Advisor Ganai along with Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir State Human Rights Commission, Justice (Rtd) Bilal Nazki released a report by SHRC—titled as ‘Empirical Analysis on Drug Addiction in Kashmir Valley.’

Advisor Ganai said that education Department would definitely take the mission ahead by informing and educating the children about drug menace. He said that besides ensuring quality education was provided to the children and developing scientific temperament among the students, it was highly needed for the Department of Education to reach out to concerned stakeholders—especially children to make them aware about the ill effects of the drug abuse and drug addiction.

“If drug abuse becomes a bottleneck, it won’t let us realize our goals of imparting quality education,” Ganai said. “We will have to work hard, show our society that we will and we can defeat the drug abuse from our region,” he added.

He said that there was a dire need to strengthen the drug-Deaddiction centers and there was need to create more in the State. Ganai informed that he would take up these issues with the Governor and the Advisor concerned for immediate action.

"Because of the study conducted on drug abuse, a lot of people have un-suffered, Gani said adding "Government will forward this initiative thorough digital mode for more awareness among the youth." He appreciated SHRC chairman, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki for the comprehensive study on drug abuse. "From the first impression I found that this is a high-quality report," Ganai said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir State Human Rights Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki said “We all must join hands and there should be a visible pressure to tackle the growing drug menace in our State.

“Thousands of people visited SMHS hospital and Police Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation to get treatment for their drug addiction and this situation is getting from bad to worse,’’ Nazki said, adding “No wards for females is making it even worse.”

“Education Department should become agents of change and I think this issue is of grave concern,” he said.

He said that due to the other problems in Kashmir, policy makers have turned uni-focal and some of the other issues remain unattended and unreported. He said that drug abuse has reached to an alarming rate and it was the responsibility of the society at large to help each other to come out of this mess.

“When we become uni-focal, we lose the sight of some vital details,” he said. “I met one of the drug addicts, who had spent 65 lakh on using drugs in last five years,” he revealed.

Nazki said that Individuals begin to use drugs with varied choices. Some people use drugs to relieve some medical condition but continue to use them after the medical condition is over. Some people who feel depressed begin to use the drug to self-medicate and get addicted to it. Sometimes a traumatized event or a relationship issue led a person to drugs. Some other people use the drug to escape from the pressures of life or to experience the pleasure of drugs or to compliance with the peer group compatibility to have a different view of the world around them. “We have to break this vicious cycle and come out as winners. This will strongly influence society’s view of drug abuse and drug addiction and their treatment,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Department of School Education, Kashmir informed about various initiatives taken by the DSEK. He said that the Chief Education Officers from all the Districts of Kashmir division have been nominated as Nodal Officers of the Drug de-addiction Programme. He said that awareness Programmes regarding Drug De-addiction are being conducted in Schools across Kashmir Division in Collaboration with Different Departments Police, Excise, Health etc including various NGO’s. He said that Drug De- Addiction Clubs now named as (Health & Wellness Clubs) have been constituted in almost all the Educational Institutions of Kashmir with a District Level Club in all the Districts. Drug de-addiction clubs have also been constituted at School level, Zonal level and District level. H said that DSEK was launching an ‘Awareness Campaign’ on Substance Abuse in collaboration with JKSHRC for which a six month long Calendar has been framed and the schools have been identified for the awareness programmes.

“From the first impression I found that this is a high-quality report,” Ganai said.

SHRC chairperson, Nazki said, “We have always been an instrument of the chain in the society and sometimes I realised that the drug abuse in Kashmir valley is a very serious problem.”

“From past 30 years our state has facing other problems which have forced us to focus on one subject from which we have lost sight on other problems and those problems sometimes are more graved we are trying to address,” Nazki said.

He said one of the issues is drug menace adding, “I have reviewed such drug addict patients who have spent over Rs 65 lakh on drugs.”

Nazki said that the schools are the best institutions wherefrom we can start this work. “The youth start consuming drugs at the age of 14-18 years old. After 18 they are already addicts and it becomes difficult to get them back,” he said.

Nazki also said, “We are identifying students who are trying to consume or are consuming drugs at 9th, 10th and 11th standard so that time we will counsel them and at the entry of college we have there no drug addict in the college.”

He appealed the advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai to set up more centres in the valley.

Nazki said that there was no sufficient infrastructure in the drug de-addiction centres of the valley, especially for females. “We have only In-Patient Ward (IPD) wards in PCR and SMHS hospital for males only. There is no ward for females,” Nazki said.