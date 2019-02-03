Colour the snow

The occasion will bring children of different aptitudes together and it will contribute towards development of social skills
Education process in conflict zones has suffered a lot. It is really an arduous task for the agencies of Education to enrol, retain and educate the students in the war-torn regions.
Kashmir is not an exception, because of the turmoil, the children has suffered a lot. The Education Process in Kashmir should me understood in the broader concept beside equipping the children with modern information and shaping their career, the agencies of education must invoke a broader plan to engage the students in such activities that can be reason of joy and fun.
The current situation in Kashmir have profound impact on the children, we lack the system and established psychological equipment in our schools that could have helped us in knowing our children better, understanding their needs well and operate on the environment to make more convivial for our children in schools.
Even though, we don’t have a survey to estimate the mental conflicts being experienced by our children in our schools, it is an established fact that our children have badly suffered on account of the daily violent incidents in Kashmir.
The present situation of Kashmir has disturbed our children both mentally and emotionally. The effects of violence (the destruction of homes or huts destroyed, civilians killed or injured parents) may increase the child’s anxiety levels. Children can develop phobias or other fearful reactions.
Viewing violent acts can leave children with intense feelings of fear, mistrust and anger. It has badly affected the academic growth, creativity and the productivity of our children.
The process of education in Kashmir must be connoted with more things other than teaching and learning. Teachers have a great role but greater role in conflict zones.
Our children need a medium in which they can release their convulsions, irritation and hidden emotions. Don’t burden the children with information and methodical exercises, let them feel free for certain time and indeed it will add to their creativity and intelligence quotient.
Our schools must develop strategies that can endow students with joy and happiness, one such programme that I sincerely request to the agencies of School Education to launch is, “colour the snow”.
This is an easy and entertaining way to teach kids while they giggle and smile. The activity will compliment skill development among children.
The occasion will bring children of different aptitudes together and it will contribute towards development of social skills.
The event will provide a fertile platform for fostering of creativity and imagination among children. It can be a weeklong or day long programme. Provision be made for, “GajerKahalwa”, tea and sweets.
Let it be a special day full of fun and full of expression. Let the joy smear in colours. The need of the hour is to make our children happy and bring them out of the unseen mental conflicts.
The great Indian educationist and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore has rightly maintained:
Where the mind is without fear
And the head is held high
Where knowledge is free
Where the world has not been broken
Up into fragments by narrow domestic walls
Author is a Research Officer at DIET Kupwara