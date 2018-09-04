Colleges, Hr Sec Schools closed in Pulwama

AgenciesSrinagar
Authorities closed colleges and higher secondary schools in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday after a youth was killed in clashes with government forces.
Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed in firing by the government forces on Monday in Gusoo village during clashes with protesters.
The areas in south Kashmir have been tense ever since the news spread.
Authorities also ordered suspension of rail services between Srinagar and Pulwama district.
Elsewhere in the valley, the situation remained normal with universities, colleges and schools functioning as usual.