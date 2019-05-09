Collection of toll tax by NHAI is illegal: JKSECC

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt should make NHAI accountable for delay in completion of road projects

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has expressed its dismay and disappointment over collection of toll tax by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on uncompleted stretch of Srinagar-Udhampur road at Sangam point.

JKSECC said it held a meeting in which the members questioned the legal authenticity of the decision.

“The decision has been taken by a non-local organisation that has been involved in execution of a centrally sponsored road project which cannot claim ownership on the road being constructed by them under any law of the land.”

While terming the toll tax as ‘illegal, unconstitutional’ JKSECC said that the decision and the uncalled charges for using the road should be scrapped forthwith.

The members said that land for any centrally sponsored project could be requisitioned by and allotted to President of India who in turn may give it to the concerned agency for execution of a particular project. “Such an agency after completion of the project is under obligation to return back the project to the state government for the benefit of its citizens. We wonder how all these provisions of law could be ignored while taking a decision about collection of user charges," observed the members.

“The decision seems to have been taken without application of mind and without taking the state government into confidence.”

It said the state government has to make NHAI accountable for an unprecedented delay in the completion of the road project that was assigned to them 25 years back.

“Whereas the delay has resulted in great public inconvenience, it has also caused huge monetary losses to the traders and transporters. The frequent closure of the highway because of heavy landsliding attributable to the construction works has unleashed socio economic problems of unimaginable magnitude in the valley.”

NC calls for review

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday urged the incumbent governor administration to suspend levying of toll tax on Srinagar –Jammu highway at Charsoo toll plaza near Awantipora, saying that the highway is still incomplete with some bridges still under construction activity in Kashmir has hit its lowest ebb in the last four years and the decision of levying in exorbitant toll tax will inadvertently put the people to duress.

Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing dismay over the decision said, “Notwithstanding the low economic activity in the valley, the construction of Jammu -Srinagar highway is still going on. Among others, the railway pass bridges and many lanes and some single lane bridges are still not complete. It is therefore unjust and unfair to levy taxes on people when the highway is not fully functional," adding, "The state government must do an immediate review of the rates that are being levied on different vehicles at the newly inaugurated toll plaza. We therefore urge the governor administration to defer imposing toll tax.”

PDP seeks roll back

Srinagar, May8: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday pitched for the exemption of toll tax being levied on the vehicles in South Kashmir, stating that such a measure is hitting the already economically downtrodden people hard.

In a statement issued here, PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri said that people from south Kashmir in general and from Kulgam and Anantnag in particular are bearing the brunt of such a measure as there are private as well as the government employees who will have to pass through the toll plaza set up at Charsoo and they are being asked to pay money every day. “The government must exempt the people of south Kashmir and those employees who will have to report everyday to their duties and for that reason have to pass through the toll plaza. This is nothing but an octroi being levied on people's movement. The government has to roll it back,” Veeri said.

Revoke toll tax decision: CPI(M)

Srinagar, May 8: State Secretary CPI (M) Ghulam Nabi Malik has said that the decision of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to levy toll tax from local vehicles at a newly-established toll plaza on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is a harsh move and must be revoked immediately.

He said the toll tax shall be collected from only outsiders and not from local people.

“Such a harsh move will have a tremendous impact on trade and commerce and as such shall be done away with immediately.”

He said People in Kashmir are already bearing the brunt of twice a week ban on the movement of vehicles on the highway and the new measure will cripple the already fragile economy of the Valley further.

“The transporters, who have taken their vehicles on loans from different financial institutions and are paying heavy interests, are suffering huge losses due to prevailing situation in Kashmir. The new measure of charging heavy tax from them will be a huge burden on them.’

He said if order is not revoked, the transporters will increase the fare, which will be burden on poor people. We assure the transporters and common people of our full support to protest against this arbitrary decision.

Toll tax unjust: RTI Movement

Calling collection of toll tax by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as ‘unjust’, Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded that the said order be revoked forthwith.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that NHAI is looting resources of J&K for peanuts while as same authority gives 4 times more compensation to affected people in other states of India.

“The affected people from Lasjan to Qazigund whose land has been acquired for construction of new highway NH 44 have been looted by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Not even market rate of the land has been provided to them especially around Lethpora , Barsu , Mir Bazar , Vessu and many other villages. Now same authority is demanding toll tax from people which is not justified at all. Even in Jammu people are being denied market price of land for Ring Road by NHAI,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar

He added that in view of small landholding in J&K , NHAI was supposed to acquire land on much higher price in J&K but they have even influenced the local officers and we are forced to sell land to them on meager rates