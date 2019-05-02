Colleagues bid farewell to educationist Mahdi on superannuation

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A prominent educationist and activist from Doru, Shahabad Aashaq Hussain Mahdi superannuated on Wednesday as a master at Govt Girls Hr. Sec. School, Verinag.

Born in 1959 and recruited in 1988 as a teacher, Aashaq Hussain has been ever since adding to a long list of his contributions towards society through educational means. He has served the Education Department in various ways. He has worked as a secretary J&K unemployed B. Ed Association. He has worked as a teacher trainer, Zonal resource person. Mahdi has also worked as district coordinator EGE and AIE and also District Coordinator for RMSA.

Mahdi was State Resource Person until his superannuation. During his carrier span, he made exposure visits to many states of India. It is worth mentioning that Mahdi has received training from NCERT, Centre for Vocational Education Bhopal and from NUPA Delhi.

Mahdi’s colleagues have congratulated him and wished him a life full of health and joy ahead. He was given a hero’s farewell by his colleagues on his superannuation.

