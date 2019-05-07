About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Collapse of PMGSY scheme in Pir Panjal led to lack of development: Rana

Former MLA Mendhar and senior National Conference leader Javed Ahmed Rana on Monday expressed concern over alleged lack of development in Pir Panjal, especially Mendhar tehsil.
As per a statement, while addressing public gatherings at Phamra Nar Gursai, Mendhar, Javed Ahmed Rana, the Central Secretary NC, said that Pir Panjal remained lacks proper development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that previous Government neglected the Pir Panjal due to certain reasons. As the people have been facing problem, Rana appealed Governor, Satya Pal Malik to intervene into the matter pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYogna (PMGSY) that has not been effectively implemented in the State.
“Mendhar, a tehsil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir State, represents a laggard and dismal picture in context to PMGSY Scheme,” said Rana.
“Since its inception on 25th December, 2000 by the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee; Rana alleged the scheme has been unsuccessful to achieve its target goals as included in the manifesto.As far as Mendhar tehsil is concerned, the scheme has totally failed in addressing key issues like providing connectivity among far flung villages, reducing poverty and strengthening livelihood of inhabitants particularly Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities.”
He also suggested that Govt should include some schemes at state level which complement PMGSY scheme and quoted an example of “MukhyaMantri Gram SadakYogna (MMGSY) that has shown better results in other states”.
Highlighting the importance of good road connectivity, Rana pointed that “progress and prosperity of any civilization is determined primarily by better maintained roads and viewed from this perspective the inhabitants of Mendhar have been hoodwinked and eye washed by the vested interests of the present government.”

