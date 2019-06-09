Colgate Palmolive launches ‘Keep India Smiling’ mission

June 09, 2019 |

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launched the Keep India Smiling (KIS) Mission - the brand’s commitment to provide foundational support to over 20 million people every year to enable a future they can smile about.

A company statement said the Keep India Smiling mission continues Colgate’s 80 years of commitment to build strong foundations and create a meaningful impact in the lives of people. It includes the company’s long running, pan-India flagship programs, like -Bright Smiles Bright Futures (BSBF) - to provide foundational Oral Health education, the Oral Health Month, to provide free dental-check-ups and foundational community initiatives like providing better water accessibility, women empowerment and livelihood programs.

Adding to these flagship programs, today Colgate launched theKeep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship to offer financial support and mentorship to people across India to help them translate their dreams into reality.

The Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship program has been launched in partnership with ShikshaDaan Foundation, a non-profit organisation that specializes in providing education and development to the underprivileged, and Buddy4Study, India’s largest scholarship platform.

An eminent panel comprising Mary Kom – six-time World Boxing Champion, currently World No.1, and also the only female boxer from India to win medal at the Olympics; Dr. Priyamvada Singh - distinguished social development professional; Rajeev Grover - ShikshaDaan advisor; and Poonam Sharma - Colgate’s CSR Head, will pick the most deserving candidates for the scholarship and will also provide mentorship as required.