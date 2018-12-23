Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

Leh records coldest night at -15.8 deg C; Pahalgam shivers at -7.4 deg C, Srinagar -5.4 deg C
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
As the ‘Chilai Kalan’ has set in, the cold wave has tightened grip in Kashmir and the mercury remained below freezing point at most of the place with Leh experiencing the coldest night of the winter with temperature dropping to -15.8 degrees celsius.
A MeT official said Leh recorded a low of minus 15.8 degrees Celsius last night.
He said it was the coldest night of the season in the town.
The official said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius last night.
The minimum temperature in the city was over three degrees below the normal for this time of the season, he said.
The official said Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius last night.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius last night.
The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius last night while the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius.
The MeT official said the weather in Kashmir would remain mainly dry till Wednesday.