Cold wave grips Kashmir, Drass coldest place in JK at minus 26.6 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A severe cold wave gripped Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures below the freezing point, according to Meteorological department.
The weather would remain generally cloudy during the next 24 hours, a weather official said.
'Chillai Kalan', The 40-day long period of harsh winter which started on December 21, will conclude on January 30.
It was minus 5.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while hill station Pahalgam recorded 12.3 and Gulmarg ski resort recorded 10 degree Celsius as the night's minimum temperatures.
In Ladakh region, Drass was coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 26.6 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil minus 19.2 and minus 17.5 degrees Celsius In Leh town.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu city was recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.3, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 degree Celsius.