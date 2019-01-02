Cold wave continues; weatherman forecasts rain, snow

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
The cold wave continued in Kashmir on Tuesday and weather department has forecast light rain and snow during next 24 hours.
A department official said there is a likelihood of light rain and snowfall in Kashmir, which would break the cycle of the ongoing cold wave.
He predicted light rain or snowfall at scattered to fairly widespread places in the state for two days from this evening and widespread rains or snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
The official said Srinagar recorded night temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.
“Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and night temperature in Pahalgam settled at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius,” he said.
The official said Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.
He said the night temperature in Leh town settled at minus 14.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night.
The Kargil recorded a low of minus 17.3 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding Monday night was the coldest of the season so far there.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).