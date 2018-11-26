Cold wave continues in Ladakh region, Kargil coldest at minus 8.6

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued in Ladakh region, while as minimum temperatures marginally improved in Kashmir Valley due to partial cloud cover on Monday.
According to Meteorology (MeT) department Kargil town was the coldest at minus 8.6, followed by Leh at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.
A Met official said that the same weather conditions are likely to continue for next three to four days.
In Kashmir region, the minimum temperature was zero in Srinagar while Pahalgam recorded minus 2.0 and minus 0.5 in Gulmarg.
In Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 11.4, Katra 10.6, Batote 7.5, Bannihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 3.6 degrees Celsius.
(Representational picture)