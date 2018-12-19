About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cold wave continues in Ladakh, Kargil freezes at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius

Published at December 19, 2018 10:35 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Water bodies froze in Ladakh region on Wednesday as an intense cold wave continued across the region.  

The Meteorological department forecast that the cold wave conditions would continue for another week.

Kargil district was coldest place in the state at minus 14.9 degrees Celsius followed by Leh minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Hill stations--Pahalgam froze at minus 8.4 degree Celsius followed by ski resort Gulmarg at minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 2.8 degreec Celsius.  

In Jammu region, Batote recorded 3.3 degree Celsius, Bannihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 0.4, Jammu city 6 and Katra 7 degree Celsius as night’s minimum temperature.

