Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Leh coldest at minus 16.1 degree Celsius

Published at December 17, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

As night temperatures remained below the freezing point, the cold wave conditions continued on Monday in Kashmir and Ladakh region, a MeT department official said.  

Such weather conditions are likely to continue for next four to five days as dry weather with clear night sky is expected during this period in the state, he said.

Leh witnessed season's coldest night at minus 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Kargil recortded minus 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Hill stations--Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 8.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Srinagar summer capital was recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. 

Jammu city recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.4, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 3.5 and Bhaderwah minus 1.2 as the minimum temperatures.

 

