Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The minimum temperatures dropped several notches below freezing point as an unabated cold wave continues in Kashmir valley and Ladakh region on Wednesday.  

A MeT department official said that the night temperatures are likely to drop further in the next three to four days as the weather is likely to remain dry during this period.

Leh town in Ladakh region was coldest at minus 11.4 followed by Kargil at minus 10.9 degree Celsius.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.0 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.1 and Gulmarg minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded 9 degree Celsius, Katra 8.5, Batote 3.5, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 1.4 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representational picture) 

