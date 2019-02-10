Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A cold wave continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Sunday.
According to weather office the cold weather conditions are likely to prevail for two more days till February 13 when a spell of light rain and snow is expected in the state.
It was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday, while Pahalgam recorded minus 8 and Gulmarg minus 10 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh, Drass town was coldest in the state with minus 21.5 degrees Celsius.
Leh town recorded minus 6.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 21 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, the night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.5, Batote minus 0.6, Bannihal minus 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)