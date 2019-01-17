Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Drass coldest place in State at 22 degree Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An intense cold wave continued in Kashmir on Thursday, while Drass town in Ladakh region was the coldest in the State at minus 22.0 degrees Celsius.
After snowfall in the Valley on Wednesday, there was an improvement in weather conditions, the weather office said.
The sky remained cloudy in the valley, while it was sunny in the Jammu. The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall from January Saturday to January 23 in the Valley.
It was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while in Pahalgam recorded 5.1 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 10 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, the minimum temperatures in Leh town was recorded minus 12.0 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.2 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu city was recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.6, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1 degree Celsius.