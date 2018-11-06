About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cold stress can increase morbidity, mortality in hospitals: DAK

Published at November 06, 2018


Srinagar, Nov 05:

 With early snowfall all over the valley and temperature dipping below freezing point, the patients in Kashmir and Ladakh hospitals are facing huge inconvenience due to lack of proper heating arrangements. The cold stress can prove fatal and disastrous for newborn babies, post operative and stroke patients.
In a statement, DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik said the bone-chilling cold in hospitals is making life of Patients and attendants miserable and troublesome. “Cold conditions increase mortalities and morbidities in patients. The freezing temperatures can induce hypothermia and death in fragile newborns.
Meanwhile in majority of hospitals frequent electricity failure causes electric based heating system to collapse for hours together and henceforth making situation terrible for night hours Dr Naik added.
Dr Mohd Ashraf Shah, Joint Secretary DAK said that with extreme cold weather, patients, attendants and health staff is shivering with cold as heating systems of hospitals are not yet operational. It is callous and insensitive attitude of government that the heating systems at central and rural hospitals have not been started yet and consequently patients are suffering a lot.
We request Governor led state government to make heating systems operational in all hospitals in the interest of Patient care.

 

 

 

 

