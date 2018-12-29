Cold intensifies further in Kashmir

Kargil shivers at minus 16.2 deg C, Srinagar -7.6 degree C
Rising Kashmir News / PTISrinagar, Dec 28:
The cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir with several parts shivering at sub-zero temperatures and Kargil emerging as the coldest place at a low of minus 16.2 degrees Celsius.
A MeT official said mercury dropped further in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley and Ladakh region, freezing the water bodies, the famous Dal Lake and water supply lines in several residential areas.
Srinagar had experienced the coldest December night in nearly three decades with a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which dropped further to minus 7.7 degrees Celsius Thursday, making it the coldest night of the season so far in the city and the coldest December night in 28 years since December 7, 1990 when the city had recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
On Thursday night, Kargil was the coldest recorded place at minus 16.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'- the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
Qazigund in south Kashmir experienced its coldest night at a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius.
The town had recorded a low of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius fifteen years back on December 22, 2003, the official said.
The nearby Kokernag town had registered a low of - 5.5 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam settled at - 9.5 degrees Celsius while the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded - 9.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, the official said.
In Leh town, the night temperature Thursday settled at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.