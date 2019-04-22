Cold desert heats up

April 22, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Ladakh unites NC-PDP, divides Cong

The Ladakh parliament seat has brought arch-rivals National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together while dividing the grand old Congress party in the cold desert region.

The NC-PDP candidate Sajad Kargili along with rebel Congress leader and former MLA Kargil Asgar Ali Karbalai are both contesting separately to defeat the two Leh-based candidates nominated by rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

However, the game of thrones for the seat is not just intertwined in a visible divide between the Buddhist-dominated Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil but also between the two Muslim socio-religious groups – the Islamic School Kargil and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT- both based in Kargil district.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, backed by IKMT, is contesting against everybody including the NC-PDP’s joint candidate and BJP’s candidate Tesring Namgyal and his own party’s candidate Rigzin Spalbar.

The seat is also being contested separately by the NC and Congress who are jointly fighting the Srinagar, Jammu and Udhampur parliament seats while there is a “friendly” contest between their candidates for Baramulla and Anantnag seats.

On the other hand, the PDP is supporting the NC-Congress joint candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats while fighting the both on all the three seats in the Valley.

Talking o Rising Kashmir, NC-PDP’s joint candidate Sajad Kargili, who is backed by Islamic School Kargil, said Karbalai’s candidature proves the hypocrisy of Congress which had always wanted the people of Kargil divided.

“Asgar Sahab is not a rebel candidate of the Congress. He is a proxy to divide the votes in Kargil so that the official candidate of the Congress can win on Leh votes,” Kargili said.

He said it was both “amusing” and “appalling” that Congress high command had not sacked Karbalai for going against the party’s official candidate.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir haven’t even issued a statement against Karbalai’s action. It only proves that he (Karbalai) is a proxy,” Kargili said.

He said this was not the first time that the Congress had fielded “proxy” candidates in the region to divide and defeat the Kargil-based candidates.

“He (Karbalai) put up proxy candidates in 2014 and before that as well,” Kargili said, adding that he himself does not represent any specific religious community or any particular political party.

He said Karbalai’s candidature with tacit Congress approval would pave way for winning of the BJP candidate Tsering Namgal as Congress was “very weak” in Leh.

Congress candidate and two-time chief executive councillor of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Rigzin Spalbar said Karbalai was no more part of the Congress.

“We need take no action against him as he has himself left the party to contest against us,” Spalbar said, adding that he along with the party had tried to reach out to him to withdraw his candidature.

He said the Congress believes in uniting Kargil-Leh which the others were intentionally trying to divide.

On Karbalai’s candidature dividing Kargil votes and turning the contest squarely between him and the other Leh-based BJP candidate, Spalbar said the BJP would lose even if the votes in Kargil were divided many more times.

“The RSS agenda which the BJP is promoting in Leh has been exposed. The people want to throw the BJP out,” he said, adding that Congress promises to work for the people of Kargil and take up all their issues.

“I want to be a bridge between Leh and Kargil rather than being a divide unlike others,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is facing investigation in a four-year-old defamation case, while the Congress nominee Rigzin Spalbar, a hotelier by profession, is the only crorepati trying his luck from the seat.

Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is the largest in India in terms of area.

Out of six parliamentary constituencies in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh has the distinction of having the least number of polling stations, 559, for the lowest number of voters, 1,71,819.

Leh and Kargil districts have 294 and 265 polling stations.

The 33-year-old Namgyal, who is presently the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, is facing an investigation into a case lodged against him in 2015.

The case related to conspiracy and defamation is still under investigation, according to the affidavit filed by Namgyal, who took over as the CEC of the BJP-led LAHDC in November last year, immediately after the saffron party suffered a major poll debacle when it failed to open an account in the civic polls which was swept by Congress.

Veteran leader Thupstan Chhewang had won the Ladakh parliamentary seat for the saffron party for the first time in 2014 by a narrow margin of 36 votes defeating Congress rebel candidate Ghulam Raza, but resigned from the primary membership of the party in November last year, claiming that all promises made by it sounded like an “empty rhetoric”.

An arts graduate from Jammu University, Namgyal does not own any vehicle and immovable assets. His movable assets are worth Rs 3,35,157, while his wife, a government employee, owns a car and assets worth over Rs 5.46 lakhs.

The BJP received a shot in the arm recently when almost entire PDP unit of Leh led by its president Tashi Gyalson joined the party but also faced resentment among senior party leaders in the district for fielding Namgyal and ignoring the senior leaders.

The presence of 61-year-old Congress leader Spalbar, a senior Buddhist leader, who twice served as CEC in the powerful LAHDC, poses a major challenge for the BJP to retain the seat though Karbalaie's decision to contest the polls is seen as a major setback to the party in Ladakh.

Spalbar – the oldest among the contestants - is also the richest having assets worth over Rs 5 crore, his affidavit revealed.

The Congress leader who is in hotel business has three vehicles between him and his wife, a government employee, while his movable assets are worth over Rs 25.71 lakh, and his wife’s Rs 13.55 lakh, while three dependents have Rs 4.63 lakh.

A Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from a Delhi University, Spalbar's immovable assets stands at Rs 4.62 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 79.16 lakh.

However, Spalbar has a liability of Rs 60.07 lakh, his wife Rs 27.58 lakh and one of the three dependents Rs 7 lakh.

Fifty four-year-old Karbalai, a matriculate, whose only source of income is pension for being the ex-MLA, has movable assets worth Rs 2,57,608 and his wife only Rs 1 lakh. His immovable assets stand at Rs 23,72,000 including inherited assets worth Rs 17 lakh.

According to the affidavit, filed by NC-PDP candidate Sajad Kargili, he has only movable assets worth Rs 59,000 and his wife Rs 50,000.