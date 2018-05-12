Coalition partners exploiting religious, regional sentiments of people: JKPCC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Friday accused PDP and BJP of exploiting the religious and regional sentiments of the people in the state.
According to a statement, Sarrori while addressing the various public meetings at Bonda, Mullar, Pahalgwar, Changam, Parna, Chingam areas of sub-division Chatroo said the coalition partners were “only interested in retaining power.”
“PDP-BJP coalition has time and again proved that their interests lie only in keeping their chair safe. What people of the state are going through in terms of turmoil-ridden security scenario, massacres, non-availability of essential commodities is something they are hardly bothered with.”
He alleged that the PDP and BJP were “befooling and exploiting the religious and regional sentiments of people for political gains”. “But now they have taken u-turn on all those issues and slogans. The people of rural and far flung areas are suffering because of the failures of the present state and central government policy.”
He also criticized the approach of the present government towards SCs/STs in the State. “These classes are being deprived of their rights extended to them by the previous government due to efforts of Congress party. “
“Poor and downtrodden section of the society are hard-pressed due to unprecedented price hike and anti-people policies of the State and Centre government and hook towards congress party to represent their voice and anger.”