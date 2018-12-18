Coaching centers in B’pora directed to follow guidelines

Bandipora, December 17:
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Monday gave a weeks’ time to the tuition centers operating in the district to adhere to the guidelines set by the government.
Mir passed these directions during a surprise inspection of the coaching centers operating in the district. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Education officer Rafiq Ahmad Parray.
He issued strict instructions to tuition centers found lacking basic facilities for students to ensure immediate convenience of all requisite facilities and adhere to the norms and rules set by the government. He granted week’s time to the coaching centers to comply with the directions and warned of strict action as per law against the violators.
During the inspection, he took stock of facilities available to students at these centers as prescribed in the J&K Regulation of Private Tuition Centers Rules of 2010. Several tuition centers were found lacking basic facilities for students and it was observed that the norms are not being followed in letter and spirit.
Mir spoke to students taking tuition at these centers and inquired about facilities available to them. He noted their concerns and assured of rectification of issues hampering smooth tuition at the centers at the earliest.
The ADC said the administration will conduct surprise inspections after the deadline is over and action will be taken against the non-compliant centers after that. He said concerned Tehsildars and Zonal Education Officers have also been instructed to inspect tuition centers within their respective jurisdictions after the deadline is over.