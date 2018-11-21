Co-operative Week celebrations, closing ceremony held at State Co-operative Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
An impressive function was held at the corporate office of J and K State Co-operative Bank to mark the closing of this year`s National Co-operative Week.
The functions was chaired by Registrar Co-operatives, M. M. Rehman Gassi and was attended by Chairman State Cooperative Bank, M. S. Dar, Managing Director State Cooperative Bank, M. Lateif, senior officers of the cooperative department as well as State Co-operative Bank and representatives of several co-operative societies.
In his inaugural address M. M. Rehman said that cooperatives are a tool of socio-economic upliftment and need to be strengthened.
He asserted that the focus of the Cooperative movement in J&K is aimed at building a democratically vibrant, economically viable and self- reliant movement.
He said that co-operatives used to play an important role in the development of the state and were an integral part of the social-economic fabric of the state.
He said that co-operative department is striving hard to restore the past glory of the movement and expressed hope that in near future cooperatives will play an important part in employment generation and rural development at grass root levels.
Speaking on the occasion, MS Dar said that Cooperatives are the backbone of the rural credit structure due to their many inherent characteristics, strengthening this structure is therefore a prerequisite, if the credit requirements of the rural populace are to be properly addressed.
He expressed hope that the recapitalisation of the three district central cooperative banks will pave way for streamlining the three tier cooperative credit structure in the state.
Lateif, while expressing his views, said that cooperatives need to transform to catch up with the fast changing socio-economic scenarios. He said that in an era of corporates and MNCs, where principal aim is profit making, cooperatives must be reinvigorated to stay relevant. He said that professionalism coupled with coordination will help in realising all round development of the cooperative sector.
Representatives from several co-operative societies also spoke on the occasion, raising their concerns and put forth their issues and suggestions to M.M. Rehman who promised all possible help to the fellow co-operators.