CM’s call for talks needs to be responded positively, without biases: PDP

‘Mehbooba's efforts compelled New Delhi’s Kashmir policy shift’
In a sharp reaction to the statement of BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav that Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, is not going to decide about talks with Pakistan , PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir, said that Ram Madhav is entitled to his own view “but who else will decide about people of J&K other than the Chief Minister.”
Stating that valley has faced odds in the decades of violence, which has rendered thousands of widows and innocent children orphans, he said it was the duty of the Chief Minister to talk of aspirations of the people and pursue it with the Centre.
He said that the “life of people in Kashmir has become uncertain with incalculable damage to the psyche of the people who have been the worst sufferers of this violence.”
“The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister of India have always honoured Mehbooba Mufti’s resolve for peace and they equally know that J&K Chief Minister comes from the grassroots , knowing the pain and suffering of the people.”
Stating that CM’s call for talks needs to be responded positively without biases Mir said “any exercise concerning Kashmir has to be amicable, mutual and in the interest of the state”.
He said people are the better judge and everyone has seen that the “muscular” policy of New Delhi hasn’t solved anything so far , it was after the efforts of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that the centre was compelled for a policy shift and an interlocutor was appointed , general amnesty to the youth was granted”. Mir also said that misreadings of those in power corridors of Delhi, never exactly know ,what the situation demands in valley , there is an urgent need required to have a lasting political process in Kashmir. More innocents will keep dying unless this happens.
Mir said that “it’s a fact that Pakistan is determined to inflict scars on India but that doesn’t mean that the people of Kashmir will be punished for the acts of its neighbor.” “ They have aspirations for peace and that needs to be acknowledged and the PDP led government will continue to do so and nothing will change the truth.”
He also said that “every government is a welfare government and it was responsibility of the mainland Indian leaders also to restore faith of mainstream leadership in the valley instead of putting forth their opinion in such a manner that can cause damage to it.”
