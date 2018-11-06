About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CMO Srinagar seals training institute

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 05:

Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar Dr. Talat Ghani along with her team today sealed one training institute namely "Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Sciences" in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The institute was being run without proper registration and norms.
Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma while appreciating the efforts said that the department is committed to take strict action as per law against all unregistered training institutes or private hospitals/nursing homes. The department has already constituted a Task Force which are routinely inspecting various establishments and whenever a complaint is received instant action is taken thereof.

 

 

