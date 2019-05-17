CMO Srinagar organizes medical camp

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a part of special outreach programme, the Chief Medical Office, Srinagar Thursday organized a medical camp at Rakh Aarth in Batmaloo Zone. A team of doctors and paramedics conducted physical check-up of over 160 persons of every age including children.

The Team provided free medicines to those who need it besides conducting blood tests free of charges.

The local hailed the move of the Government and demanded to make it a regular feature in the area in order to save the people from any fatal disease.