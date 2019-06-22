About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CMO Sgr organises Yoga session to mark Intl Day of Yoga

 The Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar Friday organised a Yoga session to mark the celebration of the International Yoga Day.
The session was organised in association with the District Legal Services Authority and Jan Aushadi and was held at Joggers Park, Rajbagh here.
Celebrations marking the fifth edition of the International Day of Yoga were held by different departments and organizations in Srinagar.
CMO Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen sought to clarify that the CMO Srinagar Office held a separate Yoga session at the venue adding that a video circulated by a local news website wrongly created an impression that it was otherwise.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CMO Sgr organises Yoga session to mark Intl Day of Yoga

              

 The Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar Friday organised a Yoga session to mark the celebration of the International Yoga Day.
The session was organised in association with the District Legal Services Authority and Jan Aushadi and was held at Joggers Park, Rajbagh here.
Celebrations marking the fifth edition of the International Day of Yoga were held by different departments and organizations in Srinagar.
CMO Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen sought to clarify that the CMO Srinagar Office held a separate Yoga session at the venue adding that a video circulated by a local news website wrongly created an impression that it was otherwise.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;