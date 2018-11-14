About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CMO Bandipora escape unhurt as part of office ceiling collapses

Published at November 14, 2018 02:53 PM 0Comment(s)663views


CMO Bandipora escape unhurt as part of office ceiling collapses

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora had a narrow escape inside office when a part of a ceiling collapsed, sending Plaster of Paris (PoP) crashing on to her table and the floor.

A large section of plaster ceiling in the office collapsed.The incident was reported at 11 am.

During the incident, the CMO was working alone. Some furnishings and equipment in the office were damaged.

The CMO office is situated in the Mini Secretrait of Bandipora, which is only few years old.

Locals have several times complained about use of sub-standard material during construction.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top