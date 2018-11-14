CMO Bandipora escape unhurt as part of office ceiling collapses

M T RasoolBandipora
Chief Medical Officer Bandipora had a narrow escape inside office when a part of a ceiling collapsed, sending Plaster of Paris (PoP) crashing on to her table and the floor.
A large section of plaster ceiling in the office collapsed.The incident was reported at 11 am.
During the incident, the CMO was working alone. Some furnishings and equipment in the office were damaged.
The CMO office is situated in the Mini Secretrait of Bandipora, which is only few years old.
Locals have several times complained about use of sub-standard material during construction.