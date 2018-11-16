CME on World Diabetes Day concludes at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 15:
Department of Biochemistry, GMC Srinagar celebrated the World Diabetes Day by organizing an awareness event in which a Diabetes screening camp was held for masses in which around 200 persons were screened.
In line with this year’s theme for this day “The Family and diabetes” awareness of warning signs, modalities including life style changes for preventing Diabetes and role of family in Diabetic care was spread by means of Pamphlets in English and vernacular language.
CME on “Diabetes a Global Epidemic – What we all can together do about it” was held wherein around 300 delegates and students participated. Clinicians, young researchers and faculty spoke and deliberated on topics. The Plenary lecture was delivered by Dr Mohammad Hayat Bhat, renowned endocrinologist of the State. A symposium and poster competition for medical students was held along the side lines of CME, prizes were distributed to the winners.
A valedictory ceremony was held in the afternoon which was presided over by Principal, GMC, Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid. She hailed the efforts of the Deptt. of Biochemistry and emphasized that timely diagnosis and management of diabetes can prevent long term complications.