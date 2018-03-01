CM to lead business community for Ambassadors Meet in New Delhi

Mir BaseeratSrinagar
To bring in foreign investment and to seek lifting of travel advisories on Kashmir, an Ambassadors Meet is being held at New Delhi in which 164 ambassadors from different countries of India are expected to participate. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is expected to be the chief guest during the event.
The meeting will take place on March 9 at PHD House New Delhi in which scores of the businessmen from Kashmir are also participating.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Chairman of the PHD Chamber Kashmir Mushtaq Chaya said the meeting has been organised to find ways for the promotion and upliftment of the economy of the state and also work on lifting of travel advisories by foreign countries.
Chaya said Kashmir is being portrayed “negatively around the world and a wrong perception has settled in the minds of the people about Kashmir.”
“The ambassadors play an important role in building the strong image of the Kashmir. Our meeting will try to give a positive picture of the Kashmir so that the travel advisories could be lifted,” said Chaya.
He said Mehbooba will be the chief guest on the occasion which will also see participation of the business community from Kashmir.
“We will also discuss opportunities of investment in Kashmir including in the areas of tourism, agriculture and horticulture, handicrafts, education and other sectors,” he said.
He said the businessmen from state will forward their suggestions to the ambassadors and the policy makers during the meeting.
0 Comment(s)