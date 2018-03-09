CM to bat for foreign investment at Ambassadors Meet today

Sajad KralyariSrinagar:
In order to give major push to foreign tourist flow to Kashmir and attract investment, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will address over 150 ambassadors on Friday evening at 'Ambassadors' Meet' under the theme ‘Transforming Kashmir’ at New Delhi.
Chief Minister will be pitching for investment in tourism, education, textile, handicrafts, horticulture and floriculture.
Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and Education Minister Altaf Bukhari are also participating in the first of its kind ambassadors’ meet on Kashmir.
The event is being organised by PHD Kashmir Chapter in which large number of businessmen from Kashmir will be pitching for investment opportunities in Kashmir.
Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Mushtaq Chaya said the aim of the event is to explore opportunities for all-round development of J&K state.
He said PHD Kashmir Chapter will pitch J&K state as one of the favourite destinations in India for tourism, education, textiles, handicraft, horticulture and floriculture.
“During the event, we will try to convince the ambassadors about the potential of investment in J&K. In the days to come, we will certainly see the multiplier effects of this initiative taken by the PHD Chamber on industry and economic development.”
Chaya said Chief Minister along with other senior ministers who are attending the event will also pitch for foreign investment in J&K which PHD Chamber member will purse in future for any kind of business partnership with the businessmen for their countries.
The event will primarily focus on lifting travel advisories on Kashmir which has affected tourist influx to the State.
Notably, the tourist flow to Kashmir has been on its lowest ebb since the killing of commander of militant group Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.
The frequent shutdown and the government imposed restrictions have also affected trade in the Valley.
“Government along with business community has been making many efforts by organising travel shows and other business events to bring economy back on the track and the ambassadors meet is one such event. We are hopeful that the ambassadors will be convinced to impress on their countries for lifting travel advisories,” said Chaya.
