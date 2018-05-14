About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CM takes up Kashmiris’ harassment with Home Minister

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 13:

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and brought to his notice some cases of harassment of people from Jammu Kashmir at Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
The CM requested the Union Home Minister to issue necessary instructions to the concerned agencies so that people from the State, who are studying, doing business or working in other parts of the country, do not feel inconvenience and carry on their activities without any interference.
The Union Home Minister assured the CM to look into the cases and take strict action.

 

 

