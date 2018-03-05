CM should sack BJP ministers for spreading hatred: Congress

Srinagar:
Describing participation of two Cabinet Ministers of BJP in a rally supporting accused of rape and murder of Asifa, Senior Congress Leader Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday Sunday asked the PDP to come clean on the issue, as participation of Ministers in the rally is indicative of communal agenda of BJP spreading hatred to serve their vested interests.
Stating that BJP is giving communal colour to the shameful act of rape and murder of Asifa, Khanday said that the participation of BJP Members is indicative of server difference between the coalition partners on sensitive issues, as that BJP is trying to keep their vote bank intact by misleading & exploiting people on sensitive issues like rape and murders of innocent girl.
He cautioned that such shameful acts on their part will not help BJP to save its sinking boat, for the fact, Saffron Party has lost the ground miserably, now they are supporting killers to divert attention of people from their failures.
Those supporting criminals should realize that an eight year innocent girl has been raped and then killed brutally and no responsible citizen of the state will support such shameful act of rape and murder.
Supporting criminals from facing trial is detrimental to peace and stability in the State, those supporting culprits are the real enemy of society, they should be dealt sternly, Khanday said, adding that Chief Minister must immediately sack BJP Ministers for communalizing the situation and spreading hatred in the State.
Khanday emphasized that government must seek explanation from BJP Ministers over participating in the rally, which is really a serious issue because the people in the State are observing as to what action Government will take against their Ministers for supporting rapists, marauders. (KNS)
