CM security’s inspector lands in police custody after wife dies

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Police on Monday arrested an Inspector of SSG of Jammu and Kashmir Police posted with the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after his wife died of gunshot in their residence in Ustad Mohalla in Old Jammu City.
Police sources said Neha wife of Inspector Vivek Basan resident of Ustad Mohallah allegedly had an argument following an issue. “Inspector Basan, who for protection of Chief Minister, had come to his residence. He was in bathroom when he heard gunshot. As soon as the police officer came out from the bathroom, he found his wife bleeding,” police sources said.
They further said that he rushed her to the GMC Jammu Hospital for treatment where the woman succumbed to her critical injuries. Immediately, her parents and other family members rushed and they blamed their son-in-law (Basan) for Neha’s death.
Following the allegations, police sources said, the SSG Inspector was taken into police custody for questioning and a case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station.
It was noted, that as per the sources, the bullet which was fired from the official weapon of Basan pierced her body. “It is being claimed that the woman fired at herself. However, it seems only a claim to mislead police investigation because the woman used to work with right hand and it cannot be justified that she had fired at herself from left side. Hence, it’s a matter of investigating and also allegedly raises questions about the mysterious fire leading to the death of the woman.”
After the legal formalities and autopsy of the deceased woman, the body was handed over to her parents for last rites.
