CM meets Guv; discuss dev, security issues

Vohra for enforcing transparency, accountability in admin
Vohra for enforcing transparency, accountability in admin
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 8:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
An official spokesman said during the course of their extensive discussions, CM apprised Governor about various important developmental, security, and law and order management related issues and about certain matters which had come to notice during her recent tours to the districts in the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions.
He said Vohra discussed with Mehbooba issues relating to the now very long pending elections to Urban Local Bodies and the recently deferred elections to Panchayats.
Governor reiterated his concern about the need for enforcing visible transparency and accountability in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus.
0 Comment(s)