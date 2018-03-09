About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at March 09, 2018 03:34 AM 0Comment(s)918views

Vohra for enforcing transparency, accountability in admin


CM meets Guv; discuss dev, security issues

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, March 8:

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
An official spokesman said during the course of their extensive discussions, CM apprised Governor about various important developmental, security, and law and order management related issues and about certain matters which had come to notice during her recent tours to the districts in the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions.
He said Vohra discussed with Mehbooba issues relating to the now very long pending elections to Urban Local Bodies and the recently deferred elections to Panchayats.
Governor reiterated his concern about the need for enforcing visible transparency and accountability in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus.

0 Comment(s)

