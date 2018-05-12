CM inaugurates first phase of JehangirChowk-Rambagh flyover

MusaibMehrajSrinagar, May 11:
Chief MinisterMehbooba Mufti Friday inaugurated the Phase-I of the much-awaited JehangirChowk-Rambagh flyover.
After the inauguration, the Phase-I of JehangirChowk-Rambagh flyover was finally thrown open for one-way traffic from Amar Singh College crossing to Barzullabridge.
Built at an estimated cost of Rs350 crore, the total length of the flyover from JehangirChowk to Rambagh is 3.926 km of which linear length from JehangirChowk to Barzulla Bridge is 2.8 km.
The length of Phase-I from Bakshi Stadium to Barzullabridge is 1.57 km.
The flyover has six access ramps - JehangirChowk, Indoor Stadium, AloochiBagh, Rambagh, ZumZum complex and MET Station Barzulla.
The lane configuration from JehangirChowk to Rambaghbridge is 4 lanes and rest of the length from access ramps is 2 lanes.
There are 147 spans of varying length of 17 meters to 32 meters while total spans completed are 91.
The project is estimated to be completed by the end of December 2018 as the work for phase-II is also in at full swing.
Meanwhile, top administrative and police officials of the State were present at the inauguration ceremony.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Minister for Public Works and Culture, NaeemAkhtar, Minister for Finance and Labour and Employment, Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari and District Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid were present on the occasion.
Minister for Public Works and Culture, NaeemAkhtar while talking to media said, “This is the biggest development in Srinagar as the occasion is one of the biggest interventions as far as road infrastructure is concerned.”
Akhtar said that the project would have started way back in 2005-06 when the concept of multi-lateral funding came to the State but due to some reasons it took a while to initiate.
“Unfortunately, we had to witness floods in 2014 and unrest in 2016 that was a major setback to the ongoing project but now we are happy as we have been able to start its initial phase,” he said.
He said the work for remaining phase of the project was also going on at full swing and by the end of this year, entire project would be completed.
“The uptown areas of Srinagar and the civil lines areas connecting to the airport and different districts like Budgam and Pulwama will be benefitted as there will be smooth traffic flow across these areas and Srinagar will excel in terms of infrastructure,” he said.
Locals also expressed happiness over the inauguration of the first phase of the flyover as they believe the development would save their precious time.
“I traveled from Amar Singh College crossing to Barzulla Bridge through the flyover and it took me less than a minute to reach,” said Umar Hameed, a resident of Natipora. “We are really happy over the development as it will improvethe traffic flow.”
ACCIDENT ON FIRST DAY
An hour after flyover’s inauguration, a speedy motorcycle hit a couple from Nepal, resulting in their injuries
The couple was taken to Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla where doctors declared their condition as stable.
“The woman had injured her hand while her husband suffered head injuries,” a doctor at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla said.