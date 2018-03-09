CM giving-in to BJP pressure: NC

Party takes umbrage to reports of evidence being destroyed
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 8:
Opposition National Conference Thursday said that Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, was looking at an excuse to hand over the rape and murder case of Gujjar girl of Kathua to the CBI to give-in to the demand of alliance partner BJP.
The NC said that “ there was an apparent attempt to shield the accused.”
NC met today and it was lead by NC general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar and attended among others by provincial president , Nasir Aslam Wani, party vice president, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan and north zone president, Muhammad Akbar Lone.
The meeting was held at Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar on the instructions of working president, Omar Abdullah, to discuss the recent shocking developments surrounding the heart-rending case.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the senior NC leaders expressed “anguish and shock at the recent revelation in various media reports that crucial evidence of the case had been destroyed by a police officer in a clear attempt to save the culprits.”
“This recent revelation not only indicates the insensitivity of the state government in general and the ruthlessness and inefficiency of the Chief Minister in particular. It also clearly hints at a nefarious plan by the Chief Minister to seek an excuse to hand over the case to the CBI as is being demanded by the ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ and the BJP Ministers,” the statement said.
“From day one this Government has been compounding the pain of this grave tragedy and tormenting the victim’s family through its irresponsible, casual, insensitive and chaotic approach towards such a heinous crime that appears to have been perpetuated to instill fear and horror into the hearts and minds of a particular community. Nowhere in the world would there be a precedent of Ministers violating prohibitory orders to address a rally in favor of prime accused in the rape and murder of a child even when the Ministers know that the evidence against the accused is conclusive as per the Police.”
“The Ministers have not only politicized this heinous crime but have also ridiculed the Jammu and Kashmir Police by openly challenging its efficiency and objectivity as the Chief Minister cowered into a corner to save her chair. This whole plan seems to have come a full circle with the new revelation that crucial evidence has been destroyed by a police officer. While the said police officer has been apparently arrested, what does the Chief Minister intend to do about her Ministers who have provided the political backing and thought behind such mischief by openly coming out in support of the accused?”
“There was no doubt in our mind that the Chief Minister has buckled under pressure and is looking for an excuse to hand over the case to the CBI and this latest development proves that beyond a doubt”, senior NC leaders added.
The NC Leaders said it was also “tragic” that the Chief Minister could not even protect the family of 8-year-old Asifa after her gruesome murder and watched as a “mute, helpless spectator as communal elements prevented her family from burying her in the village graveyard.”
“The family had to travel to a neighboring village at night to bury her body after goons with political patronage prevented the family from burying her in her own village. The Chief Minister is busy in photo-opportunities and rather than delivering justice to the family of Asifa, the Chief Minister – true to her PR style of politics – chose to take pictures with the family of the murdered girl when they came to her office to seek justice. What face will the Chief Minister show to Asifa’s family now as she openly facilitates an imminent miscarriage of justice to appease her cabinet colleagues and to remain in power?”, NC leaders asked.
The senior NC leaders said the Chief Minister should come out and “publicly disclose her motives and answer crucial questions about complicity in facilitating the possible transfer of this case to the CBI.”
“The apprehensions and the perception that the Government wants to delay and finally deny justice in this case are being vindicated. The High Court must intervene and take a strong notice of what’s being done at the behest of the powers that be and the sternest possible punishment should be meted out to not only the culprits but also those Ministers, politicians and officers who are involved in attempts to dilute and distort the case by browbeating and intimidating not only the victims' family but also the investigating officers of the Police”, the senior NC leaders further added.
