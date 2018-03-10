CM exempts contractors from PAO system in no-internet zones till Mar 31

Pending bills to be cleared after DDO certificates
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 9
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Friday ordered that in order to ensure that the concerned stakeholders do not face any inconvenience during the switch over to Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) system in the state exemption till March 31 was granted in the geographical areas where internet facility is not available or which are facing disruptions.
The Chief Minister also directed that the bills being returned for want of administrative or technical sanction “be considered for payment subject to a certificate by the concerned DDO that such a sanction is granted post facto by the competent authority within two months.”
The Chief Minister, it may be mentioned here, had received many representations in which the stakeholders had raised their difficulties “which stand resolved with today’s directions.”
To ensure smooth switch over to PAO system, Mehbooba directed the Finance Department to provide “technical support to those offices where such hand holding is required to ensure efficient implementation of PAO system.”
She has also asked the Finance Department to allow “concurrent payment through the existing system in case of any particular department which is facing difficulty in receiving payment of preferred bills.”
