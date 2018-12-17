CM-elects Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel to take oath today

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Congress' Ashok Gehlot will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan today, while party leader Kamal Nath will take oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh, and Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is among those who will attend the swearing-in ceremony in all the three states.
In Rajasthan, Governor Kalyan Singh will administer the oath of the office and secrecy to Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at the Albert Memorial Museum Hall in Jaipur around 10 this morning. This will be Gehlot's third term as the Chief Minister, while Pilot, a first time MLA, will become the Deputy CM for the first time.
In Madhya Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kamal Nath around 1:30 in the afternoon at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal. Nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath was elected as the leader of Congress Legislature Party after days of deliberations.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and many senior leaders of different political parties will be present at the swearing-in ceremony. The 72-year-old Kamal Nath will be sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal.
In Chhattisgarh, Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Baghel, the State Congress President, in Raipur this evening. After four days of discussions with legislators and Gandhi, party observer Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of Baghel as the Chief Minister at the Congress legislature party meeting in Raipur yesterday.
Bhupesh Baghel will be the third chief minister of the state. The chief minister alone will take oath today and his council of ministers will be sworn in at a later date.