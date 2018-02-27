CM e-inaugurates JKEDI’s PR office, MCC & training block at Jammu

Asiea calls for more coverage of women for entrepreneurship dev schemes
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday e-inaugurated the Public Relations Office, Model Counseling Centre, (MCC) and a temporary Training Block of the upcoming Jammu campus of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) here at Industrial Estate, Bari Brahmna.
Minister for Education, Syed Mohd. Altaf Bukhari, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga, Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Asiea Naqash, Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Shailendra Kumar and Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray were present on the occasion.
Later the Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Asiea Naqash visited the Bari Brahmna campus to take stock of the other construction work. She complimented JKEDI for the good work it has done and asked the Director to ensure participation of more women in the entrepreneurship development schemes being implemented by the institute. Director JKEDI informed her that the Institute shall ensure that at least 23 percent participants covered this year under various schemes of entrepreneurship development and self employment are women.
The foundation of the campus was laid by the Chief Minister on July 09, 2017. To be built over a cost of Rs. 82.89 Crores, the Jammu campus of JKEDI is scheduled to be completed in three phases spread over a period of three years. It would have all the facilities like incubation centre, hostel, library and other interactive facilities for young entrepreneurs.
The construction work of Phase-I comprising of Administrative Block, Public Relations & Model Counseling Centre, Guest House, and other allied works to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 21.06 Crores commenced on November 14, 2017 and is scheduled to be completed by May, 2018. However, the Institute has been made operational from the new campus from the structures to be completed within a period of two weeks.
In second phase, hostel building shall be constructed for the aspiring entrepreneurs who come to attend various training programmes from the remote areas of Jammu division at an estimated cost of Rs. 19.35 Crores. In the third phase, Centre for Training and Skill Development and Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 42.48 Crores.
