CM chairs meeting of Central Committee of JKAACL

Asks for reviving theatre activities, directs constitution of committee to set up regional cultural centres
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 14:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Monday directed taking steps for cultural integration of all the regions of the State by promoting and protecting the cultural milieu of every region and province.
Chairing a meeting of the Central Committee of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages here today, the Chief Minister directed setting up of an apex committee headed by Minister for Public Works & Culture, Naeem Akhtar to suggest opening of regional cultural centres in various parts of the State to promote and protect their cultural moorings and identity. The other members of the committee include Vice President, JKAACL, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas; Secretary, Culture; Secretary, JKAACL and other non official members Prof. Farooq Fayaz, Om Goswami and Phunsog Wangchuk.
The committee would submit its report in two months.
The Chief Minister also directed that efforts be made for the revival of theatre which she said has a huge potential of creating awareness among masses about various social evils. She asked the Secretary, Cultural Academy to organize such programmes in the days to come to entertain people and deliver social messages to them.
In a specific direction, Mehbooba Mufti asked the Cultural Academy to hold competitions of Qira’t, Na’at and qawwali during the coming month of Ramadhan at schools and colleges to enliven the spirit of the holy month.
The Chief Minister also directed examining various options for setting up of Art Gallery by the Academy at Srinagar and submit the report at the earliest.
The meeting also directed fleshing the details of the recruitment policy and creation of various posts at the Academy at the earliest.
The meeting also paid homage to all the writers, artists and literary figures who passed away in the intervening period.
Minister for PWD & Culture, Naeem Akhtar; MLC and Vice President, JKAACL, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas; Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Choudhary; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Secretary, Information, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary, Culture, Salim Sheshgar; non official members, Ayash Arif, Abhay Rustum Sopori, Phunsog Wangchuk and Prof Shad Ramzan were present in the meeting.
Earlier, Secretary, Dr. Aziz Hajni gave a resume of the activities of Academy.