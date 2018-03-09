CM asks youth to work for establishing progressive society

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 08:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Thursday impressed upon youth to work for establishing a progressive society and put the State on the fast track of development, growth and progress.
Interacting with a delegation of youth here, Mehbooba said youth hold a promise for the State in terms of forging new bonds of amity, equality and brotherhood among themselves.
“With the multilateral flow of knowledge, the younger generation is better equipped to defeat the negative perceptions about regions, communities and groups which are based on ignorance, lack of information and education,” She said.
Mehbooba asked the youth to rise above the distinctions of caste, creed, colour and region and work for the development of everybody and to the disadvantage of nobody in the State. She appealed them to work together for maintaining peace and communal harmony so that the goal of development for all in the State is achieved.
She said she has attached importance to the welfare and development of youth which comprises a major chunk of population.
The CM said, besides sports, she hopes that with the complete unfolding of Rs. One lakh crore PMDP in the State, job availability to more and more youth would be made besides strengthening basic infrastructure. She said technical education is being given a thrust to make more and more youth employable and self sufficient.
MLA, Yawar Mir and Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Waheed ur Rehman Parra were present on the occasion.
