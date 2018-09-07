Cluster University students stage protest, demand rescheduling of examination

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Sep 06:
Dozens of Post Graduate (PG) students of Cluster University staged protest here on Thursday demanding deferment of their semester exams.
The protesting students said they are from different departments of the University and are against the notification according to which the examinations will be held from October 15.
Zubair, a student of Cluster University said it has been only two months since they started their semester classes and they are yet to cover 80 percent of the syllabus.
“How can we write our semester exams with only 20 percent of the syllabus covered? It is injustice with us. Our syllabus should be covered first, and then only our examinations should be conducted by the university,” Zubair said.
Haroon Ahmad, another student said they even approached the University authorities but it didn’t yield any results so far.
“University authorities said that each semester is of three months duration but according to UGC norms, a semester is of six months duration,” Haroon said.
He said the (teaching) faculty wants to teach us in hurry but what is the benefit of such education which is not understood by the students and doesn’t benefit them.
“We are at post-graduate level of our education. It is about our future. University authorities should understand this and should give proper time to our education,” he said.
Students also protested against the evening classes. They said it’s difficult for them to attend the evening classes.
Zahida, another student said that in a separate notification the university is going to start evening classes soon within the campus.
“We cannot travel late to our homes. We are from far flung areas, different districts and have to travel 20-30 Kilometers to home. This is not possible for us. If we attend evening classes we would reach our homes by 10 PM,” Zahida added.