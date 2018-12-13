Cluster University Srinagar to establish two centres of excellence

VC Chairs Ist Academic Council meet
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
Cluster University Srinagar is going to establish two centres of excellence, “Centre for Quantum computing and artificial intelligence,” and “Centre for innovation and entrepreneurship development”.
The decision regarding establishment of these centres was taken at the 1st meeting of the Academic Council that was convened under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Cluster University, Sheikh Javid Ahmad.
The meeting was informed that Rs 1.75 crore per annum have been earmarked as seed money for this purpose.
The Vice-Chancellor gave an overview of the university, its achievements and future programmes.
The agenda discussed during the proceedings of the meeting further proposed the introduction of new courses and programmes in the university such as Disaster Management, Public Administration, Water Resource and Policy, Modern Spoken Persian, Social Work, Early Childhood Education and Three years integrated B.Ed – M.Ed courses.
Besides these, the introduction of B. Tech courses in School of Engineering and Technology and the establishment of Evening School of Languages in Cluster University Srinagar from next academic session was agreed to be launched.
The meeting was attended by Registrar, Controller of Examination, Deans of the University, Deans of Cluster University Jammu, Principals of constituent colleges, Hods of the constituent colleges and nominees of Vice Chancellor.