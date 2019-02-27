Cluster University Srinagar holding semester exams only after 24 working days: Students

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 26:
As the semester exams are being conducted after 90 academic days, the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has decided to conduct examination of second-semester Undergraduate (UG) and 5-year-Integrated (IG) courses only after 24 working days.
Students of different colleges falling under CUS said they have not completed more than 20-30 percent syllabus and the authorities are forcing them to appear in the examination in their respective courses from March 06, 2019.
Faisal Ahmad, a student of Abdul Ahad Memorial Degree College Bemina said he is pursuing 5-year-integrated course in Political Science and has completed just 30-40 percent of the syllabi.
“CUS authorities are compelling us to appear for the term end exams. Classes of our second semester commenced in Nov-Dec 2018 and till date only 24 academic working days have been held,” he said.
A few weeks ago CUS announced the date sheet for UG and IG courses of the second semester, scheduling the exams from 16th of February 2019, however, after students raised the concern of incomplete syllabi their exam was postponed.
“CUS has again rescheduled the date sheet of our exams starting from March 06, despite being aware that we haven’t appeared for any class since winter vacations were announced,” Faisal said.
Another student, Saima Jan (name changed) of SP College, pursuing IG course in Physics said, “In Physics subject nearly 50 percent syllabus has been completed and in elective subjects only 30 percent syllabus has been covered so far. Even, no practical classes were held in some subjects especially in Physics.”
She said they cannot download their admit cards to appear in the exams as their internal examinations have also not been conducted.
A Zoology student, Danish Ahmad said only 20-25 academic days were held since the start of second semester course and in these days only 20-30 percent syllabus has been completed.
However, CUS, Controller Examination, Mumtaz Ali said a representation was given by the students of History and Political Science and remedial classes have been started to compensate for the academic losses.
“CUS is an agency to conduct exams and the course coordinators usually remain in colleges who address the issues of the students before the Vice Chancellor. There is no option to postpone their exams again,” he said.