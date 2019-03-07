Cluster University Srinagar announces change in exam centres

March 07, 2019 |

Cluster University Srinagar on Wednesday announced a change in examination centres for the students scheduled to appear in Common Aptitude Test on March 7.

A varsity spokesman, in a statement, said the exam centre of students bearing roll numbers from 196297 to 196608 has been shifted from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh to Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar.

He said the test centre of students bearing roll numbers 195751 to 196038 has also been changed from Government Girls Higher Secondary school Kothibagh to Government Higher Secondary school Baghi-Dilawar Khan.

He said the candidates are directed to report to the new allotted centres an hour before the commencement of the exam.

“Information regarding shifting of centres has also been communicated to the concerned candidates through SMS on their registered numbers,” he said.