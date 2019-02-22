Cluster University revises entrance test date sheet for BEd, MEd

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
Cluster University Srinagar Thursday issued revised date sheet for the conduct of entrance test for admission to 5-year Integrated, 3-year Honors, 3-year Professional and 3-year Integrated BEd-MEd programs for the session 2019.
According to the official spokesperson the exams shall commence from 25th of February 2019 at the centers already notified.
Candidates have been asked to visit the University website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for downloading the revised date sheet.