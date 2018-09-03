Cluster University reschedules 3rd-semester exams

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 01:
Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has rescheduled examinations for third-semester students by one month as they have not completed maximum portion of syllabi.
In the last week of August, CUS authorities announced the examination dates for the Under Graduate (UG) students of 3rd semester including integrated Post Graduate (PG) and Professional courses after only the students attended their classes for less than two months.
The class work for the students of the 3rd semester were started in the mid of July and the CUS authorities after a few weeks announced the date sheet announcing commencement of exams from September 17.
However, after semester raised objections, the authorities have scheduled examination on October 15.
Pertinently, the 3rd-semester students of Amar Singh College on Saturday held a protest demonstration against CUS authorities in the college lawns demanding postponement of the examination.
CUS controller examination Mumtaz Ali said they are trying to be strict so that the degree of the students won’t delay.