About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cluster University organizes workshop on Quantum Computing, AI

Cluster University Srinagar today organized a one-day workshop on ‘Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence’ here at the Department of Physics, S.P. College.
The workshop was attended by staff of Cluster University Srinagar and other premier institutions of the Kashmir Valley. During the function, the participants were made aware of the significance of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and its relevance in the diverse scientific fields through lectures by different experts.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed, gave insight about the application and advancement of the Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and encouraged the young generation to come forward and embrace modern and advanced fields of the scientific research.
The workshop was managed by Dr. Gowher Hussain Bhat, Assistant Professor of Physics with the active support of Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology, Cluster University Srinagar who was also the Chairman of the organizing committee.
Principal S P College and Co-Chairman of workshop, Prof. Khursheed Ahmed Khan, and HoD Physics Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Convener of Workshop facilitated the program.
Several faculty members of Cluster University Srinagar including Prof. M.Y. Peerzada, Dean Academic Affairs, as special guest, Prof. G.M. Tibat Baqal, Dean School of Social Sciences and Prof. Nasreen Malik, Dean, Humanities and Liberal Arts were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Principal Khursheed Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and emphasized on the progress in the field of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence.
In his inaugural speech, Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology and Chairman of the workshop made a lucid presentation on the relevance of Physics, Quantum Mechanics and roadmap to quantum computing. It was followed by a talk on the ‘Analog to Hilbert-Analog Computations’ by Prof. Shah Jahan Wani, HoD Electronics.
Prof. M.F. Rather threw light on the topic ‘Introduction to Artificial Neural Network’. Dr. Aasif Assad from IUST and Dr Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Deputy Director- Scientist-C NIELT J&K also made their presentations on the topic.
The event concluded with distribution of certificates among the participants and vote of thanks by Prof. G.M. Wani, HoD Physics.

Latest News

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfi ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Picture of blank SSC signed by officials goes viral; probe ordered

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Two youth injured during clashes in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Police probe attacks on four mosques in Birmingham

Mar 21 | PTI/AFP
Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Hajin gunfight: One of the two civilians rescued, says police

Mar 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Gunfight ensues between militants, govt forces in Kreeri Baramulla

Mar 21 | Agencies
NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

NC protests in Srinagar against custodial death of school principal

Mar 21 | Agencies
IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

IUST postpones all semester exams on Friday

Mar 21 | Agencies
All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Gunshots heard at Mir Mohalla Hajin as militants, civilians trapped du ...

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Militants, 2 civilians holed up after CASO launched in Bandipora

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Mar 21 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore village

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

Mar 21 | Noor ul Haq
Train service resumes in valley

Train service resumes in valley

Mar 21 | Agencies
One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic from Jammu ...

Mar 21 | Agencies
New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles: PM Ardern

Mar 21 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir

Massive CASO underway in north Kashmir's Hajin

Mar 21 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cluster University organizes workshop on Quantum Computing, AI

              

Cluster University Srinagar today organized a one-day workshop on ‘Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence’ here at the Department of Physics, S.P. College.
The workshop was attended by staff of Cluster University Srinagar and other premier institutions of the Kashmir Valley. During the function, the participants were made aware of the significance of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and its relevance in the diverse scientific fields through lectures by different experts.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed, gave insight about the application and advancement of the Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and encouraged the young generation to come forward and embrace modern and advanced fields of the scientific research.
The workshop was managed by Dr. Gowher Hussain Bhat, Assistant Professor of Physics with the active support of Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology, Cluster University Srinagar who was also the Chairman of the organizing committee.
Principal S P College and Co-Chairman of workshop, Prof. Khursheed Ahmed Khan, and HoD Physics Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Convener of Workshop facilitated the program.
Several faculty members of Cluster University Srinagar including Prof. M.Y. Peerzada, Dean Academic Affairs, as special guest, Prof. G.M. Tibat Baqal, Dean School of Social Sciences and Prof. Nasreen Malik, Dean, Humanities and Liberal Arts were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Principal Khursheed Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and emphasized on the progress in the field of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence.
In his inaugural speech, Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology and Chairman of the workshop made a lucid presentation on the relevance of Physics, Quantum Mechanics and roadmap to quantum computing. It was followed by a talk on the ‘Analog to Hilbert-Analog Computations’ by Prof. Shah Jahan Wani, HoD Electronics.
Prof. M.F. Rather threw light on the topic ‘Introduction to Artificial Neural Network’. Dr. Aasif Assad from IUST and Dr Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Deputy Director- Scientist-C NIELT J&K also made their presentations on the topic.
The event concluded with distribution of certificates among the participants and vote of thanks by Prof. G.M. Wani, HoD Physics.

News From Rising Kashmir

;