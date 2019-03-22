Cluster University organizes workshop on Quantum Computing, AI

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Cluster University Srinagar today organized a one-day workshop on ‘Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence’ here at the Department of Physics, S.P. College.

The workshop was attended by staff of Cluster University Srinagar and other premier institutions of the Kashmir Valley. During the function, the participants were made aware of the significance of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and its relevance in the diverse scientific fields through lectures by different experts.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmed, gave insight about the application and advancement of the Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence and encouraged the young generation to come forward and embrace modern and advanced fields of the scientific research.

The workshop was managed by Dr. Gowher Hussain Bhat, Assistant Professor of Physics with the active support of Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology, Cluster University Srinagar who was also the Chairman of the organizing committee.

Principal S P College and Co-Chairman of workshop, Prof. Khursheed Ahmed Khan, and HoD Physics Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Convener of Workshop facilitated the program.

Several faculty members of Cluster University Srinagar including Prof. M.Y. Peerzada, Dean Academic Affairs, as special guest, Prof. G.M. Tibat Baqal, Dean School of Social Sciences and Prof. Nasreen Malik, Dean, Humanities and Liberal Arts were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Principal Khursheed Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and emphasized on the progress in the field of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence.

In his inaugural speech, Prof. Mohammad Aslam Baba, Dean Engineering and Technology and Chairman of the workshop made a lucid presentation on the relevance of Physics, Quantum Mechanics and roadmap to quantum computing. It was followed by a talk on the ‘Analog to Hilbert-Analog Computations’ by Prof. Shah Jahan Wani, HoD Electronics.

Prof. M.F. Rather threw light on the topic ‘Introduction to Artificial Neural Network’. Dr. Aasif Assad from IUST and Dr Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Deputy Director- Scientist-C NIELT J&K also made their presentations on the topic.

The event concluded with distribution of certificates among the participants and vote of thanks by Prof. G.M. Wani, HoD Physics.